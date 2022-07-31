Dependents of 2013 Kedarnath calamity victims to get government jobs in Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Facing the charges of appeasement politics, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has announced to give government jobs to the dependents of the 2013 Kedarnath calamity victims of Rajasthan.

The jobs will be given on the posts of direct recruitment coming under Rajasthan Subordinate Services, Ministerial and Class IV Services based on their educational qualification. With this announcement, Gehlot has reinstated the decision taken in his last tenure.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, "To support the families of residents of Rajasthan who lost their lives or went permanently missing in the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, a compassionate appointment was announced and some people were appointed. But after the change of government, the BJP cancelled these appointments. I announce that the eligible families of the victims of the Kedarnath tragedy will be given a compassionate appointment again."

Notably, 492 pilgrims of Rajasthan are still missing in the Uttarakhand tragedy.

At the time of the tragedy in 2013, Gehlot had declared a relief package to support the families of the victims. In this package, in addition to the ex-gratia assistance amount, a provision of giving compassionate appointment to one dependent was also made. But in December 2013, the BJP took over the charge of the Rajasthan government and appointed Vasundhara Raje as the chief minister of the state, who at that time abolished the provision of giving a compassionate appointment.

The services of the candidates who had got an appointment on compassionate grounds were also terminated. Now, these will be re-appointed.