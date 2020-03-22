Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare to promote Ease of Living

One of the most noteworthy initiatives taken up by the department was promotion of digital life certificate. Keeping in view the difficulty faced by those seniors who are settled abroad with their children after retirement, the department on 20.02.2020 brought out a circular on consolidated instructions on life certificate and commencement of family pension for those living abroad, vide which the Bank branches abroad as well as the Indian embassies/consulates/high commissions have been instructed to facilitate submission of Life Certificate and commencement of family pension.

To provide comfort to pensioners aged 80 and above, Office Memorandum (OM) dated 18.07.2019 enables them to submit their Life Certificate w.e.f. October 1st every year instead of 1st November. A pilot was done in 2018 in 8 cities in which Pensioners’ Associations were roped in to go door to door and in hospitals/ICUs with newly purchased Iris devices to collect DLCs.

DoPPW also showed the sensitive side of the government in power with several reforms which touched human lives immensely. To enumerate a few:

Rule 54 of CCS (Pension) Rules was amended vide notification dated on 19.09.2019 to provide for payment of enhanced family pension (50% of last pay) to families of even those employees who die during service before completing service of 7 years. Earlier, the family of an employee who died during service before completing service of 7 years was not entitled to enhanced family pension.

A minimum qualifying service of 10 years is required for eligibility for pension under the CCS (Pension) Rules. Rule 38 of CCS (Pension) Rules amended to provide for Invalid Pension <\<><\\>/@>> 50% of last pay to those Government servants who retire due to bodily or mental infirmity even before completing qualifying service of 10 years. (Notification dated 4.1.2019 and OM dated 12.2.2019).

BHAVISHYA (Online pension settling system with pre-fed pension rules and calculator)

Pensioners’ portal was immensely strengthened by adding the facility of online pension sanction process – ‘BHAVISHYA’ which is a software with a digitized end to end solution for Pension settlement. Bhavishya, has been made mandatory for all Civil Ministries/Departments w.e.f. 01-01-2017 which means that all cases have to be settled on this platform. The retiree fills the forms online and every file movement is marked with an SMS to the retiree.

SANKALP

With a view to reorient pensioners towards an active post retired life and to gainfully utilize their skill and experience towards nation building activities and social work, a new initiative namely SANKALP undertaken. Under SANKALP Pre-Retirement Counselling (PRCs) are being organized for those employees who are about to retire in a year. In Pre-Retirement Counselling apart from their pension dues, information are also being shared about Active post retirement life. Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshops (PRCs) were held for retirees, especially those Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) posted in far flung areas, deployed at the frontiers including Shillong, Jaisalmer, Jammu etc. 47 such sessions have been conducted by DoPPW so far.