Deoghar ropeway accident: Entire country applauds heroic efforts of rescue personnel, says PM Modi during interaction with them; watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the personnel of Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local administration and civil society who were involved with rescue operations at Jharkhand's Deoghar.

PM Modi said the entire country has applauded the heroic efforts of the rescue personnel. He added that the nation is proud that it has capable forces to bring out the people from every crisis.

"Over the course of 3 days, you worked round the clock, completed a difficult operation & saved lives of several citizens. Entire country has appreciated your efforts. Though we're sad that the lives of some people couldn't be saved," PM Modi said in an interaction with all those who were involved in rescue operation.

He added, "Nation is proud that it has capable forces in the form of Army, Air Force, NDRF, ITBP & Police that has the strength to bring out the people from every crisis. We too learnt lessons from the accident (Trikut ropeway) & rescue mission. Your experience will be useful for future."

"I congratulate & thank all representatives of NDRF, Air Force, ITBP, Army, Dist Admn because it was a very difficult op which they carried out patiently. So many agencies, with good coordination, carried out the operation in such a short period of time with minimum loss," PM Modi further said.

Meanwhile, all the tourists trapped in cable cars in Jharkhand's Deoghar district were rescued by 2 PM on Tuesday even as one more person fell down from a helicopter while being winched up, taking the death toll in the incident to three, officials said.

Rescue operations spread over 46 hours ended as all the 60 passengers stranded in cable cars due to an accident on a ropeway at Trikut hills around 4 PM on Sunday were evacuated by two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

Fourteen of the last remaining 15 tourists, who were trapped mid-air for more than 40 hours, were rescued during the day.

The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the IAF, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administration. Food and water were supplied to the stranded people using drones.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 08:51 PM IST