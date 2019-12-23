Dented in Haryana, denied in Maharashtra, defeated in Jharkhand- BJP's 2019 story: P Chidambaram

Former union minister P Chidambaram on Monday thanked the voters of Jharkhand for siding with the coalition of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and added that the election results have shown that the BJP is "slipping" nationwide.

"Dented in Haryana, denied in Maharashtra, defeated in Jharkhand. That is the story of the BJP in 2019. All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India," Chidambaram tweeted.

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for this victory. In Haryana, they (BJP) won with a very little leading, while in Maharashtra they tried to grab the seat via back door but continuously they are slipping down," Chidambaram told reporters here.