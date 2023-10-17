Dengue Scar Hits UP: Hospitals Flooded With Patients; Lucknow, Kanpur Worst Hit | Representative pic

Lucknow: The Dengue outbreak has severely impacted Uttar Pradesh during the festive season. Hospitals in almost all major cities of UP are flooded with Dengue patients, with new cases being reported daily. The number of Dengue patients admitted to various hospitals in UP districts has crossed the 13,000 mark, and in the last 24 hours, 600 new cases have been identified. The majority of Dengue patients are in Lucknow, Moradabad, Kanpur, and Noida.

Although government figures state that only 24 patients have died due to Dengue so far, unofficial figures could be higher if deaths in private hospitals are included. Health department officials have mentioned that the number of Dengue patients in UP might increase in the coming days due to changes in the weather. The mercury in UP has dropped since Monday due to rain and strong winds.

Lucknow hospitals full

Hospitals in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Moradabad are seeing hundreds of Dengue patients arriving every day. In Lucknow, both government and private hospital beds are fully occupied with Dengue patients. According to doctors, nearly half of the Dengue patients require ventilator and dialysis support. State Health Minister Brijesh Pathak has directed health officials to increase the number of beds in government hospitals for Dengue patients. Special wards have been set up in private hospitals like Medanta to admit Dengue patients. Additionally, there is a high influx of patients suffering from Malaria, Typhoid, and Viral fever in various hospitals' outpatient departments.

In the last eight days, 3,500 Dengue patients have been identified in various districts of UP. In Lucknow, there are 1,080 Dengue cases, 1,024 in Moradabad, and 923 in Kanpur. In the last 24 hours, 17 Dengue patients were diagnosed in Varanasi, while 7 were identified in Gorakhpur.