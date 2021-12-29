'Den of corruption': West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar alleges misappropriation of funds in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration

Kolkata: In a fresh war of words with the Trinamool Congress government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that there are instances of ‘mess’ of funds in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

Dhankhar also claimed that GTA, an autonomous district council formed for Darjeeling and Kalimpong areas, have not been audited by CAG.

“GTA @MamataOfficial in a mess. No CAG Audit for a decade since inception. No report to Governor #GTA functioning as per Section 55 (10) GTA Act, 2011. Administrator #GTA directed to personally update and make available Reports under Section 55(10) of GTA Act by 30 December, 2021,” said Dhankhar on Twitter.

It can be noted that Section 55(10) states that the GTA report will be placed in the Assembly annually and a copy of which will be sent to the Governor of the state.

In a letter written to the GTA administrator, Dhankhar claimed that despite raising the issue time and again there has been no response from the side of the administer and also that the minimum inputs received from the GTA’s end clearly indicate ‘misappropriation’ of funds as there is no audit, it has been ‘a den of corruption’.

“A disturbing situation that points towards serious dereliction of duty by the concerned is that in spite of firm directives no reports in terms of Section 55 (10) of the statute has been made available,” read a part of the letter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Slamming the Governor, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the Governor always engages in ‘foolery’ every day.

“The people of this state know that the Governor always engages in foolery slamming the state government. The Governor instead of speaking like a BJP cadre should also review the corruption in the PMO and BJP,” claimed Ghosh.

TMC MP Saugata Roy also slammed Dhankhar and claimed that Dhankhar has been sending messages to him ‘abusing’ TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:14 PM IST