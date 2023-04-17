'Democracy sabotaged by Modi and Shah': Congress' KC Venugopal after meeting Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

During a press conference held in Mumbai, All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal urged all opposition parties to join forces against what he sees as a threat to democracy in India. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of undermining democratic principles. Venugopal had earlier met with Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), in the city. Following their meeting, the two leaders addressed the press for over 30 minutes.

“We have witnessed how democracy has been sabotaged by Modi and Amit Shah. All the opposition parties have a general consensus to fight together against the dictatorship of Modi. The Congress is in full solidarity with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). We are all in agreement that we have to fight these forces (BJP) together,” Venugopal said, addressing reporters.

“I have requested Uddhavji to come to Delhi to meet Soniaji. Then Rahul Gandhi will also definitely visit Mumbai,” he went on to add.

Until June of last year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party, held power in Maharashtra. However, the coalition faced a split after Eknath Shinde's rebellion, resulting in him becoming the chief minister with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

