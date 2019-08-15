Democracy is India's most priceless asset: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that democracy is the country's "most priceless asset" and urged people to take an oath not to divide the country.

She raised the tricolour on Thursday midnight a programme organised on the occasion of the country's 73rd Independence Day near her residence here. "I salute my nation and all our countrymen & women on Independence Day. Democracy is our most priceless asset. Let us take an oath today, not to divide India. We must unite India. Irrespective of caste or creed, we are all one India. Secularism is what identifies and unites us a nation," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Banerjee also said that people should also strive for political, economic freedom as well as freedom of expression. "We must always strive for political freedom, economic freedom, freedom of expression and preserve democratic rights. When these are not given, we should organise peaceful movements to preserve these rights," she added.