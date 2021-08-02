'Democracy destroyed in Tripura': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s car vandalized during visit; slams CM Biplab Deb

Tripura: Amidst anti-TMC chants and vandalism by alleged BJP goons. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached Tripureshwari temple in the northeastern state on Monday. Posting a video on Twitter, Abhishek slammed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb for 'destroying' democracy in the state.

“The BJP leaders say that democracy doesn’t exist in West Bengal but the real picture of BJP-run state Tripura can be seen. Democracy is completely destroyed in Tripura and the people of Tripura will do justice during the election,” said Banerjee.

Abhishek was supposed to reach the temple via helicopter. However, owing to bad weather, the permission was cancelled. Because of this, he had to travel by road, where he was heckled by alleged BJP workers.