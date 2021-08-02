'Democracy destroyed in Tripura': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s car vandalized during visit; slams CM Biplab Deb

Tripura: Amidst anti-TMC chants and vandalism by alleged BJP goons. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached Tripureshwari temple in the northeastern state on Monday. Posting a video on Twitter, Abhishek slammed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb for 'destroying' democracy in the state.
“The BJP leaders say that democracy doesn’t exist in West Bengal but the real picture of BJP-run state Tripura can be seen. Democracy is completely destroyed in Tripura and the people of Tripura will do justice during the election,” said Banerjee.
Abhishek was supposed to reach the temple via helicopter. However, owing to bad weather, the permission was cancelled. Because of this, he had to travel by road, where he was heckled by alleged BJP workers.
Earlier in the day while TMC workers were putting up posters, party spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya claimed that at least 500 BJP cadres had intervened, refusing to allow them to set up the posters and tearing them.
Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the vandalism is done in West Bengal by the TMC workers. “Abhishek is Diamond Harbor’s MP and several BJP heavyweight leaders got heckled while visiting his constituency,” said Shamik.
According to TMC sources, Debangshu Bhattacharya, Jaya Dutta and Sudip Raha have been given charge of increasing the organizational base of TMC in Tripura.