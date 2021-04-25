Delhi’s LNJP, Ganga Ram hospitals get oxygen refill

New Delhi: Amid an acute oxygen crisis in the national capital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here received a supply of the life-saving gas in a cryogenic tanker on Sunday, officials said.

However, the situation is grim for hospitals like Pentamed in Model Town that had sent an SOS on Twitter around 11.30 am saying oxygen stock was left for 30 minutes only.

LNJP Hospital's Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar said, “We had exhausted our oxygen stock and were using the backup which would have lasted for two hours only." AAP MLA Raghav Chaddha, who is also the chairman of LNJP Hospital's Rogi Kalyan Samiti, had earlier tweeted about the cryogenic tanker on its way to refill oxygen stock in the hospital.

The Ganga Ram Hospital had raised an alarm at 10:30 pm on Saturday, saying its oxygen stock would last only an hour. There were 130 patients in the ICU, including 30 on invasive ventilation, when the SOS was sent.

Around 12:20 am it received a tanker, with the help of local AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, which supplied one metric tonne of oxygen.

Meanwhile, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute has said it would not admit new patients due to the shortage of oxygen. Around 100 patients are on oxygen support at the hospital.