WATCH: Delhi's heroic cop catches a chain snatcher without caring for his own life; video goes viral

Delhi's heroic cop catches a snatcher with his gut, video viral |

New Delhi: Showcasing a heroic act, Constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station caught hold a chain snatcher speeding away on his bike. His quick thinking and efforts eventually helped the Delhi Police solve 11 cases of the crime. Further investigations are on their way.

The Delhi Police have tweeted a video of his bravery on their Twitter handle with words of appreciation, "Constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station arrested a snatcher without caring for his life."

Constable Satyendra is receiving appreciation and acknowledgement for his brave act from many people all over the internet.

Such heroic acts and efforts by the policemen are an ideal example of performing the duties with all will and determination. Hence, the country appreciates such bravery.

(More details are awaited.)