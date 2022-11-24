e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Delhi's heroic cop catches a chain snatcher without caring for his own life; video goes viral

WATCH: Delhi's heroic cop catches a chain snatcher without caring for his own life; video goes viral

The Delhi Police have tweeted a video of his bravery on their Twitter handle with words of appreciation, "Constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station arrested a snatcher without caring for his life."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Delhi's heroic cop catches a snatcher with his gut, video viral |
Follow us on

New Delhi: Showcasing a heroic act, Constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station caught hold a chain snatcher speeding away on his bike. His quick thinking and efforts eventually helped the Delhi Police solve 11 cases of the crime. Further investigations are on their way.

The Delhi Police have tweeted a video of his bravery on their Twitter handle with words of appreciation, "Constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station arrested a snatcher without caring for his life."

Constable Satyendra is receiving appreciation and acknowledgement for his brave act from many people all over the internet.

Such heroic acts and efforts by the policemen are an ideal example of performing the duties with all will and determination. Hence, the country appreciates such bravery.

(More details are awaited.)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tripura's first dental college likely to start in July 2023

Tripura's first dental college likely to start in July 2023

WATCH: Delhi's heroic cop catches a chain snatcher without caring for his own life; video goes viral

WATCH: Delhi's heroic cop catches a chain snatcher without caring for his own life; video goes viral

Maha: Teacher suspended for being drunk at school, misbehaving with official

Maha: Teacher suspended for being drunk at school, misbehaving with official

Over 6,000 govt-run schools in HP have less than 20 students: Report

Over 6,000 govt-run schools in HP have less than 20 students: Report

Who was Lachit Barphukan? All you need to know about the Assamese warrior who prevented Mughal...

Who was Lachit Barphukan? All you need to know about the Assamese warrior who prevented Mughal...