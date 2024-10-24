Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Very Poor' Category

Delhi: Air quality in the national capital deteriorates to 'very poor' quality. Visuals from the Lodhi Road area where PM 2.5 is 234 and PM 10 is 219 currently. | ANI

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital on Thursday deteriorated to 'very poor' category and the AQI was recorded at over 330 in most parts of the region.

As per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday at 7:00 am, the AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded at (392), Ashok Vihar (350), IGI airport T3 (334), ITO Delhi (324), RK Puram (359), Okhla Phase-2 (322), Ashok Vihar (350), and Dwaraka-Sector 8 (348), all falling in the very poor category.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of smog engulfs the National Capital as the air quality continues to deteriorate.



An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the days forcast indicates a maximum and minimum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai Expresses Concerns Over Rising Pollution

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on October 24 expressed concerns over the rising pollution in the national capital. He said that the winds are moving in the northwest direction, which could increase the pollution levels in the national capital territory (NCT) due to stubble burning in neighbouring states.

"As per the information given by the meteorological department, the winds are now moving in the northwest direction. The effect of stubble burning from Haryana and Punjab will be more visible in Delhi. We have put all our departments on alert mode given the increase in pollution levels. I am going to write a letter to the Union Environment Minister for the third time, urging him to call a meeting. The research conducted by IIT Kanpur regarding artificial rain should be taken forward to resolve the pollution crisis. All the formalities should be fulfilled. I had also written to transport ministers of neighbouring states to not send diesel vehicles in Delhi till the weather is unfavourable," Gopal Rai said.

Experts say that though, the contribution of stubble burning to air pollution is "well established", it amounts to only 6-8 per cent of the overall air pollution in the national capital in the whole year.

Sagnik Dey, Professor At IIT Delhi, Speaks On The Impact Of Pollution Fires On Children

Sagnik Dey, Professor at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi also outlined that the children who are exposed to pollution fires are at increased risk of growth failure.

"During the months of October and November, the contribution of stubble burning in air pollution is around 25-30 per cent. But, if we talk about the whole of the year, the contribution of stubble burning is only 6-8 per cent maximum," he said.

"Curbing the issue of stubble burning is important, particularly in this critical period, but there are many other sources too, and we should work towards that throughout the year. We can't achieve clean air only through stubble burning," he added.

Meanwhile, toxic foam was seen floating in the Yamuna river in Kalindi Kunj as pollution levels in the river continued to remain high.

