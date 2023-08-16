Delhi: Yamuna Overflows Again As Water-Level Crosses Danger Mark (WATCH)

The water-levels of Yamuna started to overflow once again and crossed the danger-mark in Delhi, bringing back haunting memories of last month when the areas around Yamuna riverbank witnessed massive flooding, leading to homes inundated. People living in the low-lying areas were evacuated from their homes after the Yamuna river rose to its highest ever level last month. The Yamuna river in Delhi recorded its highest-ever water level at 207.55 metres on July 12.

WATCH: Latest morning visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi where Yamuna continues to overflow.

Water-level rises

Earlier, the Yamuna's water level crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Tuesday (August 15). This was following heavy rainfall in the area near Yamuna river's upper catchment areas from past two days.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the warning mark of 204.50 metres on Tuesday, said Central Water Commission official, reported PTI. The water-levels then rose to 205.39 metres at 10 pm.

The river water-level is not expected to touch the previous high of 206 or 207 meters. However, that would depend on rainfall in the hilly regions too. Himachal has been witnessing massive landslides due to heavy rainfall in past few days.

An official was quoted saying that low-level flooding might be caused due to the increase in water-levels, however, the situation as of now is not grave.

July flooding in Delhi

Delhi had witnessed the heaviest rainfall in July in over 40 years. The downpour had led to flooding in Delhi as streets were inundated and water entered houses of people in several areas. The rise in Yamuna water-level had even led to the water reaching Red Fort in Delhi.

