Delhi woman held for selling intoxicant through WhatsApp

The Delhi Police have arrested a woman who sold intoxicant to under-age children of rich families through WhatsApp and collected payments via Paytm.
A case has been registered against this 45-year-old high-profile drug supplier, a resident of Rajouri Garden, at Mukherjee Nagar police station.
The woman was caught when she had arrived to deliver intoxicant to a teenager. She was remanded to 14-day custody by the court on Saturday.
The woman had reportedly created a WhatsApp group for the purpose. Most members of this WhatApp group were minors from rich families. The woman sold them e-cigarettes and other intoxicant at a premium. "It's the first of its kind of case during the lockdown," the police said.
According to the police, her husband is in import-export business. Other WhatsApp group members are being questioned.
