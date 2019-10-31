Delhi: Woman dies in car while travelling back with family as son naps on wheel

Delhi: In an unfortunate car accident, a 54-year-old woman while the other passenger, her mother, and her son, who was driving the car are being treated at a hospital. The white Renault Kwid rammed into a tree in South West Delhi’s Delhi Cantonment area late Tuesday night while the woman’s 24-year-old son who was driving fell asleep on the wheel.

The woman was traveling back home with her son and 78-year-old mother in the car. “The three were returning home to Dwarka from East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar after celebrating Bhai Dooj with relatives,” said DCP (South West) Devender Arya.

A case has been registered at Delhi Cantt police station. “The victims were rushed to a hospital where the woman was declared dead on arrival, while the other two are undergoing treatment,” said police.

The man has admitted in the FIR that “he fell asleep briefly while driving”. Police said he works at an MNC and told them he “was tired after a long day but was still driving”.

The deceased woman has been identified as Harvinder. Her body was handed over to her family on Wednesday after the post-mortem.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence). The survivors in the crash were referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre where the two are recuperating.