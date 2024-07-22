 Delhi: Woman Accuses Oman-Based Vulcan Green Steel CEO Of Sexual Harassment On Flight; Case Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Woman Accuses Oman-Based Vulcan Green Steel CEO Of Sexual Harassment On Flight; Case Filed

Delhi: Woman Accuses Oman-Based Vulcan Green Steel CEO Of Sexual Harassment On Flight; Case Filed

Based on a complaint by the woman's parents, the Bidhannagar City Police in Kolkata on Sunday registered a case against Saraogi for intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, and exhibiting an object that insults the modesty of a woman and intrudes upon her privacy.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, the CEO of an Oman-based company, Vulcan Green Steel, has been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a woman accused him of sexual harassment onboard a flight.

About The Case

The 65-year-old was accused of sexual harassment by a woman who alleged that he showed her adult movie clips on his phone. In a post on X, the woman narrated how Saraogi struck conversation with her during a flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi. She claimed they engaged in a "normal conversation" about their backgrounds, hobbies, and families before Saraogi took out his phone to show her "some movie clips".

"He whips out his phone and earphones to show me porn! He started groping me. I was frozen in shock and scared. I eventually ran off to the washroom and complained to the air staff," the woman, whose X profile mentions her as the co-chair of the India Conference at Harvard, said.

Case Registered Against Dinesh Kumar Saraogi

Based on a complaint by the woman's parents, the Bidhannagar City Police in Kolkata on Sunday registered a case against Saraogi for intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, and exhibiting an object that insults the modesty of a woman and intrudes upon her privacy.

In her post, the woman had also tagged BJP MP Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power, asking him to take action against Saraogi, who she claimed was a top executive of his company. However, Jindal Steel has clarified that Saraogi has not been the CEO of the company since last year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Rains: Continuous Heavy Downpour Leads To Waterlogging & Power Outages In Surat

Gujarat Rains: Continuous Heavy Downpour Leads To Waterlogging & Power Outages In Surat

Kanwar Yatra Row: SC To Hear Plea Against Uttar Pradesh Govt's Shop Name Diktat

Kanwar Yatra Row: SC To Hear Plea Against Uttar Pradesh Govt's Shop Name Diktat

‘Directive Contrary To Constitutional, Legal Norms”: SC Stays UP Govt’s Order Directing Eatery...

‘Directive Contrary To Constitutional, Legal Norms”: SC Stays UP Govt’s Order Directing Eatery...

Modi 3.0 Budget 2024: India's GDP To Grow At 6.5-7% In 2024-25, Says Economic Survey 2024

Modi 3.0 Budget 2024: India's GDP To Grow At 6.5-7% In 2024-25, Says Economic Survey 2024

UP: Couple Accepts Dare, Shares Kiss In Public At Religious Nauchandi Fair In Meerut; Outraged...

UP: Couple Accepts Dare, Shares Kiss In Public At Religious Nauchandi Fair In Meerut; Outraged...