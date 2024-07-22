Delhi: Woman Accuses Oman-Based Vulcan Green Steel CEO Of Sexual Harassment On Flight; Case Filed

New Delhi: Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, the CEO of an Oman-based company, Vulcan Green Steel, has been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a woman accused him of sexual harassment onboard a flight.

About The Case

The 65-year-old was accused of sexual harassment by a woman who alleged that he showed her adult movie clips on his phone. In a post on X, the woman narrated how Saraogi struck conversation with her during a flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi. She claimed they engaged in a "normal conversation" about their backgrounds, hobbies, and families before Saraogi took out his phone to show her "some movie clips".

Sharing an incident that happened with me in the flight from Calcutta to Abu Dhabi (transit to Boston).



I am very grateful to the staff of @__Etiihad and the Abu Dhabi police for the support they provided me.



TW: Sexual Assault — Ananya Chhaochharia (She/her) (@ananyac05) July 18, 2024

"He whips out his phone and earphones to show me porn! He started groping me. I was frozen in shock and scared. I eventually ran off to the washroom and complained to the air staff," the woman, whose X profile mentions her as the co-chair of the India Conference at Harvard, said.

Case Registered Against Dinesh Kumar Saraogi

Based on a complaint by the woman's parents, the Bidhannagar City Police in Kolkata on Sunday registered a case against Saraogi for intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, and exhibiting an object that insults the modesty of a woman and intrudes upon her privacy.

In her post, the woman had also tagged BJP MP Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power, asking him to take action against Saraogi, who she claimed was a top executive of his company. However, Jindal Steel has clarified that Saraogi has not been the CEO of the company since last year.