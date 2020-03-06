Delhi Weather Update: National capital witnesses unseasonal rains, IMD says thunderstorms likely to hit the region

According to Skymet Weather, in North India where a western disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced cyclonic circulation is over northwest Rajasthan. A trough from this cyclonic circulation is extending up to East Bihar. "We expect fairly widespread rains over hills of Western Himalayas right from Jammu and Kashmir to Uttarakhand with chances of landslides, mudslides, and isolated hailstorm," Skymet Weather said.

The IMD had earlier said that heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and hailstorm at isolated places is very likely over Punjab and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on March 5 and 6. The weather bureau earlier this week had predicted that Northwest India may receive rainfall between Thursday and Saturday as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from Wednesday night.

(Inputs from Agencies)