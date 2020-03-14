Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rains, hailstorm hit national capital

On Saturday, the sky was cloudy, while the minimum temperature had gone above the season's average at 16.4 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department. The humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 88 per cent. According to the Met office, the sky will remain cloudy and more showers are likely in the evening.

"The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius," the official added.

"Due to westerly trough in mid tropospheric levels and moist easterlies from Bay of Bengal moderate to severe thunderstorm activity taking place over Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and Bihar," said IMD in a tweet.