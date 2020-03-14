Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rains, hailstorm hit national capital

On Saturday afternoon, the national capital was hit with heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm.
Mahesh Palawat, Vice President Skymet Weather Services, had on Friday said that Delhi and NCR may receive a spell of rain. On Saturday, he tweeted that the central parts of Delhi would receive hailstorm and intense showers.
On Saturday, the sky was cloudy, while the minimum temperature had gone above the season's average at 16.4 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department. The humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 88 per cent. According to the Met office, the sky will remain cloudy and more showers are likely in the evening.
"The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius," the official added.
"Due to westerly trough in mid tropospheric levels and moist easterlies from Bay of Bengal moderate to severe thunderstorm activity taking place over Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and Bihar," said IMD in a tweet.
Many Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and shared videos and pictures of the Delhi rains.
Here are some of the tweets:
