Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rain, hail lashes parts of national capital; netizens share visuals

Heavy rain hit the national capital on Saturday evening, sending social media into a frenzy. According to reports, there was also strong winds and hail in parts of the city.
Mahesh Palawat, the Vice president Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather took to Twitter to speak about the same, adding that the unusual weather would "fade away in next two hours".
"Rain accompanied with Hail in east Delhi. The orange patch is intense thunder cloud. We expect clear weather with cloudy skies over south Delhi," he wrote on Twitter.
Delhi is not the only part of the country to receive rains on Saturday. According to social media users, other regions -- from Chandigarh to Kolkata -- have been experiencing stormy weather conditions.
Videos from Delhi and the NCR region showed strong winds whipping through trees, heavy rain and even hail on Saturday evening. Take a look at some of the photos and videos from Delhi and the NCR region:
