Delhi weather: Rain lashes parts of national capital, IMD predicts 'thunderstorm with hail'

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius. Delhi, with a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, recorded the hottest day of the year on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality index (AQI) was 280, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Friday.

Some areas in the national capital including Pusa Road, Lodhi Road, IIT Delhi and Ayanagar recorded air quality in the poor category with an AQI of 249, 235, 249 and 239 respectively.

According to SAFAR, AQI between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 falls under 'poor'. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall in the 'hazardous' category.

The AQI yesterday, however, was in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 163. SAFAR in its daily report stated: "The overall Delhi air quality is in the 'poor' category. Surface winds are calm. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and local dust lifting are likely at isolated places today and tomorrow. An increase in wind speed and ventilation is expected on March 12. AQI is likely to stay in the poor to 'moderate' category for the next two days. Moderate AQI is forecasted for March 14."