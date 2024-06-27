Delhi Water Crisis Spurs BJP Protest Against CM Kejriwal, Disrupts MCD Proceedings; Watch

New Delhi: On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors raised slogans against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house, protesting the ongoing water crisis in the capital.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi accused BJP councillors of disrupting House proceedings, stating, "Every time, BJP councillors disrupt the House over issues unrelated to the Municipal Corporation. Today, we needed to discuss monsoon preparations and drain cleaning, but this was not possible."

About The Protest Led By BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri led a protest with party workers over the water crisis. Meanwhile, residents of Okhla Phase 2 and Kusumpur Pahari received water supply through tankers, bringing some relief amid the shortage. However, residents reported that tap water remains dirty and supply is inconsistent.

Virendra Pandit, a resident said, "There is a slight improvement in the water supply but we are still facing a water crisis. Except for some days, we have been provided proper water supply. Our water problems have been resolved to some extent."

When asked about the tap water supply, he said, "We have been receiving dirty water in taps for the last three to four years. Hence, we are not using it."

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Discharged From Hospital

In a related development, AAP Minister Atishi, who began an indefinite hunger strike on June 22 demanding Haryana release Delhi's water share, was hospitalized due to deteriorating health. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Atishi at Lok Nayak Hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital.



The AAP alleges that Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day less water than required, affecting 28 lakh Delhi residents. Despite heavy rainfall providing temporary relief from the heat, the water crisis remains a critical issue.

On Tuesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh announced the end of Atishi's hunger strike but vowed to continue raising the issue in Parliament and urged the Prime Minister to address Delhi's water needs.