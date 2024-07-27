 Delhi Viral Video: Minor Girl Thrown Off Roof By Man In Aman Vihar; Helpless Victim Left Weeping In Full Public View
Delhi Viral Video: Minor Girl Thrown Off Roof By Man In Aman Vihar; Helpless Victim Left Weeping In Full Public View

In the video uploaded on X, one can see a man arguing with a minor girl on the roof of a single-storey structure. Amid their ongoing verbal spat, the man suddenly slaps the girl. The intensity of the assault was so hard that the minor was thrown off the roof and fell on the ground below.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
article-image

Delhi: A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet showing the cruelty of a man of assaulting a minor and then hurling abuses at her in full public view as she cries inconsolably. The video was reportedly shot in the Aman Vihar area of North West Delhi.

Video Shows Assault Caught On Cam

In the video uploaded on X by journalist Lavely Bakshi, one can see a man arguing with a minor girl on the roof of a single-storey structure. Amid their ongoing verbal spat, the man suddenly slaps the girl. The intensity of the assault was so hard that the minor was thrown off the roof and fell on the ground below.

As soon as she falls, she can be heard crying out of pain. On the other hand, the man who assaulted her can be heard hurling abuses at her and the person recording the video. The video continues with loud cries of the poor girl who is badly injured by the fall.

No Reports Of Legal Action Against Accused

According to reports, the man involved in the assault is a local dealer named Monu Saxena. However, the identity of the girl and the cause of the dispute between them is not known yet. There are no reports of any legal action taken against the accused as well.

Helpess Girl Left Crying In Pain

The video sheds light on another concerning issue that despite being assaulted in broad daylight and full public view, no one dared to make a move against the attacker. The girl kept weeping in pain but no one from the crowd didn't even bother to lend her a hand to comfort her.

