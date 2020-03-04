Delhi Violence Updates: Police arrest absconding Delhi gunman Shahrukh- all you need to know about PUBG lover

The police said that Shahrukh had dropped out of college during the second year of his Bachelor of Arts (BA) course to pursue a career in modelling. According to the police, he went to the gym daily, he had got his portfolios made, and dreamed to star in music videos.

Shahrukh's neighbours also told that he was a PUBG addict, a TikTok lover and was a huge enthusiast of fast bikes. Reportedly, his father, who has two cases against him, one under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the other is the smuggling of fake currency notes, was a Sikh and had converted to Islam after he fell in love with a Muslim woman.

After brandishing the gun on February 24, ANI reported that Shahrukh went back home and was terrified to see his pictures on the television screen. He then changed his clothes, drove to Hauz Khas and kept roaming around in the clubs there. The next day, he kept roaming in Delhi's Connaught Place, parked his car in the parking area and slept in the vehicle itself. Later, he travelled to Punjab and then to Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Anurag Mishra, an actor from Mumbai, was doxxed on social media as Shahrukh. Mishra had later taken to Facebook and said that his name is now going to be spoiled forever. In a video, he said, "How can one not see the difference between him and me."