Delhi violence: Saved by Hindu neighbour, recalls Muslim man

“The neighbour kept us in his house for the night. The next day, he and his wife helped me and my wife dress up as Hindus. While he applied a ‘tilak’ on my forehead, his wife put vermilion and coloured dot on my wife’s forehead. Then only did we step out and took refuge in Mustafabad area,” he said.

Kassar said his dead brother, 52, was the sole breadwinner of his family, including a married daughter and a visually impaired son-in-law, who lost his eyesight four years ago, and their two children.

The survivor said the violence in northeast Delhi was worse than that witnessed in 1984 against the Sikhs after the assassination of then PM Indira Gandhi.

He said three others were also killed in Shiv Vihar. “One person was locked inside his car and the vehicle set afire in front of my eyes. I narrowly escaped death.

I think the rioters come from the Uttar Pradesh border. A few were from Shiv Vihar itself, who are history sheeters. All had their faces covered with cloths or helmets,” Kassar said.