Delhi violence: Police in HC refutes allegations of selectively leaking info against Devangana Kalita

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court the allegations that information against Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, who is facing a probe into her alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, was selectively leaked.

It was submitted before a bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru that a press note, released by Delhi Police in the matter, was based on a chargesheet in which allegations were levelled against Devangana Kalita.

Representing Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, told the court that press note being cited by Kalita's counsel was issued to correct the perception that police being a statutory body is not part of any machinery and not to attack the Kalita.

Kalita's counsel cited some contents on social media wherein it was alleged that police has been used as a tool of the Hindu machinery. The High Court remarked that presumption of innocence should not be destroyed.

The Delhi Police also submitted that the press note was not selectively leaked as it was issued to 480 recipients in a Whatsapp group, which is managed by the police.

After hearing the matter at length, the court listed the matter for further hearing on July 16. The court was hearing Kalita's plea against the cops for allegedly making selective leaks leading to the media trial.

In her plea, Kalita said that the leaks to the media can cause severe undesirable effects during the pendency of the case. She has sought to restrain and prevent the Delhi police from further selective leaks related to the case.

Earlier, Delhi Police had submitted in a status report that it was Kalita who had started a media campaign to gain public sympathy in an attempt to malign the ongoing investigation by peddling a false narrative of political vendetta.

Notably, Delhi High Court had earlier restrained the police from issuing any statements or circulating information regarding evidence allegedly collected against Devangana Kalita, a Pinjra Tod member, to any person including media.