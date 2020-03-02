Delhi Violence: Opp parties send 23 adjournment notices in Lok Sabha

Opposition parties on Monday separately sent 23 adjournment notices in Lok Sabha over violence that engulfed parts of North-East Delhi and left at least 46 dead.
Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), CPM, CPI, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and DMK have given the notice in the lower house as the second half of Parliament's Budget Session resumed today.
Lok Sabha MPs Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and K Suresh have also given the notice in this regard.
The violence, which began on February 23, raged across several areas of North-East district for four days as houses and shops were burnt down in arson and over 200 people sustained injuries.Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police.
Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the people, who lost their lives in the violence.
He has said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 20,000 for minor injury
TMC MPs blindfold protest
Trinamool MPs will stage a dharna on Monday demanding answers from the government on the Delhi riots near the Gandhi statue in Parliament on the first day of the second half of the Budget Session.
Holding placards and shouting slogans, the MPs said that the issue will be raised very strongly in Parliament.
At least 42 people died and more than 200 were injured during the communal riots in northeast Delhi.
Opposition MPs have also given notice in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Delhi riots. Those who gave notice include Congress' NK Premachandran (RSP), PK Kunjalikutty (Muslim League), Elamarom Kareem (CPM), Binoy Vishwam (CPI).
With inputs from PTI and ANI
