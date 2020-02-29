Delhi violence: Need volunteers to help victims, says JNU students

New Delhi: Amid the mourning and mudslinging in the aftermath of riots in parts of northeast Delhi, members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) have taken to a noble cause.

They have come forward and started providing food, clothing and shelter to violence victims. Also, the students have opened doors of the union office on the campus for the victims to give shelter for a night.

More than 42 persons lost their lives and more than 150 people sustained injuries in the violence that started on Sunday.

To provide humanitarian aid and relief, more than 100 volunteers, led by JNUSU members, will provide water, biscuits and blankets, and rescue people from the violence-hit areas.