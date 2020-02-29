Delhi violence: Need volunteers to help victims, says JNU students

New Delhi: Amid the mourning and mudslinging in the aftermath of riots in parts of northeast Delhi, members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) have taken to a noble cause.
They have come forward and started providing food, clothing and shelter to violence victims. Also, the students have opened doors of the union office on the campus for the victims to give shelter for a night.
More than 42 persons lost their lives and more than 150 people sustained injuries in the violence that started on Sunday.
To provide humanitarian aid and relief, more than 100 volunteers, led by JNUSU members, will provide water, biscuits and blankets, and rescue people from the violence-hit areas.
A JNUSU source said, “Many people have come forward to help and donate basic eatables like biscuits, water bottles, bread and blankets.
Students have also contributed money for basic necessities. We will go to the violence-ravaged areas of northeast Delhi and provide these items to the needy.”
In addition, the victims can seek shelter in the students’ union office of JNU.
Another source said, “We have an open space inside our union office where those affected can sleep and rest safely. They can also use water, washrooms and electric supply for their needs. The violence is happening out on the streets so people are in need of safe places.”
“We appeal to any one who wants to help to come forward and volunteer,” urged students of JNUSU.
A source said, “If anyone wants to help in any possible way they can contact us via social media. The people are in bad state, as their homes have been burnt down and property vandalised. There are people admitted to hospitals due to injuries as they were beaten by goons.”
