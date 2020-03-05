Delhi Violence Latest Update: New footage shows protesters attacking Delhi cops

A terrifying new video footage of February 24 violence in North-East Delhi’s Chand Bagh area has surfaced on social media.

The video footage, which was shared by an Indian Express journalist, shows how protesters attacked DCP Amit Sharma. In the video, even women can be seen throwing stones at policemen who were caught by the crowd.

Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma was injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi on February 24. During which Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life during the clashes.

After the video went viral, netizens took to Twitter to express their views and anger. While one user said, "so the truth is slowly coming out... see the role of women protestors." While other user said, "everyone who gave provocative 'take to the streets and fight' speeches should be booked, along with all these stone pelters of course."

