Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting of MLAs at his residence

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting at his residence of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of Delhi.

Five people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes in North-East Delhi on Monday.

"The situation is very tense. We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi," Delhi Police said.

The Commissioner of Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting on late Tuesday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi.