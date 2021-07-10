Delhi University admissions 2021: Will CUCET be held or not? Here's what we know so far

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to begin the registration process for admission to undergraduate programmes from mid-July. However, the university is still mulling over the question of the basis on which admissions should be granted to students. The registrations will take place online this year as well.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University PC Joshi said that if CUCET is held, it will be considered for admissions. “If it is held we will take it as merit. If CUCET does not happen this year like the board exams, we will take the board exam evaluation. The various boards will definitely choose some mature method of evaluation. On the basis of those, we will prepare our merit list accordingly," he told PTI .

"The Central Universities Common Entrance Test can be a good method as it will be based on pan-India merit. DU will not compromise on merit" he earlier said.

The Education ministry is yet to decide on the fate of the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET)

After the CBSE and the CISCE announced cancelling Class 12 board examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Joshi said discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to undergraduate courses.

Nearly 98 per cent of the applicants to Delhi University are CBSE students.

Mr Joshi is a member of the CUCET committee, which had submitted its report to the Education Ministry. A decision on conducting a common entrance test for all central universities is pending.

The ministry has to take a call on whether it has to implement it or not and it will depend on the assessment of the COVID situation, he told PTI.

The government last month decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The CISCE also decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to its secretary Gerry Arathoon.