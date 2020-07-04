Delhi University admissions 2020: Online registration process for admission extended till Jul 18

The Delhi University on Saturday announced that the online registration process for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes has been extended till July 18 up to 5 PM.

The registration process has received tremendous response despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to extend the date has been taken in view of the notification of declaration of CBSE result and the postponement of JEE and NEET examinations, according to an official of the varsity.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that the results for class 10 and 12 exams will be declared by July 15.

The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE to September in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The last date was July 4 but now it has been extended to July 18. Students will be able to register till 5 pm on the varsity's admission portal.

Till 7.30 pm on Saturday, 3,32,359 aspirants had registered on the portal for admission to undergraduate courses while 2,17,971 had paid the registration fees.