Delhi: Under-construction building collapses in Satya Niketan, 5 labourers feared trapped

An under-construction building collapsed in the Satya Niketan area near the South Campus in New Delhi on Monday, Delhi Fire Services informed, news agency ANI reported.

The Delhi Fire Service further claimed that at least five labourers are feared trapped underneath the debris.

A call about the collapse was received after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services said, "We received a call around 1:24 pm about a house collapse in Satya Niketan building number 173 here. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot," PTI quoted Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services as saying.

this is a breaking story

Further details are awaited

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 02:56 PM IST