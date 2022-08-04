Delhi: Unclaimed tiffin box found in Rohini; 'nothing suspicious,' says police

ANI

A bomb squad was sent to check an unclaimed tiffin box in northwest Delhi today amid increased security in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations. However, nothing suspicious inside the box was found by the bomba squad.

The matter was reported from Rohini's Prashant Vihar. The National Security Guard was also called in.

The spot was sealed and the surrounding areas was cordoned off and evacuated.

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police have been on high alert in view of possible terror attacks.