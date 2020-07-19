'Delhi turning Venice after rains': Twitter after heavy rain lashes several parts of national capital

People in Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rains on Sunday morning, bringing respite from the heat in the last few days.
The rains may continue for the next two-three hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, waterlogging in several areas of the national capital due to heavy rains affected the movement of traffic in the city.
The Delhi Traffic Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged roads. Delhi received its first spell of heavy rains this morning which inundated low-lying areas. Several stretches where construction work is going on also reported waterlogging.
It was enough to ruffle some feathers and netizens started expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which #DelhiRains started trending on Twitter and the tweets that have been doing the rounds are hilarious.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
Meanwhile, a body has been found under Delhi's Minto Bridge, after heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging in the national capital, reported news agency ANI. The body has been identified as Kundan Singh by his co-worker, Noor Alam.
"We work together as drivers. At around 8 am, my employer called and asked me to check the Minto Bridge area where one of our vehicles was stuck. We reached here and saw that the whole vehicle was submerged. We identified our driver from his cap and t-shirt, and once the body was pulled out, we could confirm that it was Kundan Singh, my co-worker," Alam told ANI.
(Inputs from Agencies)
