Delhi Transport Dept fire: Blaze doused; all documents have been gutted say officials

A fire broke out early on Monday morning at an office of Delhi Transport Department at Civil Lines in Delhi.
At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and around 10.45 AM, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported that the fire had been doused.
"The fire was reported in the server room at the office of Delhi Transport Department, near Civil Lines Metro Station,"DFS Cheif Atul Garg said.
No casualties have been reported as of now.
However, Sunil Chaudhary, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer told ANI that "all the documents related to Delhi Transport Department have been gutted in the fire".
An investigation has been initiated, he said.
From factories going up in flames to a minor blaze in the Prime Minister's residence, the city has seen a slew of fires in recent times.
On December 30, 2019, a minor fire broke out at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg inside the residential complex of the prime minister. His residence and office however were not affected by it, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Prior to that, there was the Anaj Mandi fire that left around 43 labourers dead. A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, police had said. The Delhi Police later registered a case against the factory owner.
In another incident in mid-December 2019, a fire broke out in West Delhi's Mundka area. In the same time period, a fire had broken out in a cloth godown in Kirari, killing at least nine people.
Earlier in February 2019, a massive fire had swept through a four-floor hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, killing at least 17 guests, including a child and two people who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves. The blaze,in which 35 people were injured, started in the second floor of the Arpit Palace Hotel in the heart of the national capital around 3.30 am, trapping many guests who were deep in sleep.
(With inputs from agencies)
