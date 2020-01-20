Delhi Transport Dept fire: Blaze doused; all documents have been gutted say officials

A fire broke out early on Monday morning at an office of Delhi Transport Department at Civil Lines in Delhi.

At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and around 10.45 AM, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported that the fire had been doused.

"The fire was reported in the server room at the office of Delhi Transport Department, near Civil Lines Metro Station,"DFS Cheif Atul Garg said.

No casualties have been reported as of now.

However, Sunil Chaudhary, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer told ANI that "all the documents related to Delhi Transport Department have been gutted in the fire".