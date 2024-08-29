Delhi Traffic Paralyzed By Severe Waterlogging Following Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: Delhi residents on Thursday morning witnessed traffic congestion due to severe water-logging following heavy rain that lashed parts of the national capital.

Visuals from Dhaula Kuan showed severe traffic congestion making the life of commuters difficult. People were also seen wading through the waterlogged roads.

#WATCH | Several areas of Delhi face waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall. Visuals from Geeta Colony. pic.twitter.com/g2vnA5c8tV — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

#WATCH | Overnight rainfall in parts of Delhi continues this morning. Visuals from Rafi Marg. pic.twitter.com/18tORImpZu — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Commuters

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling from Khanpur to Shooting Range T-Point and vice versa due to water logging on MB Road.

"Traffic is affected on MB Road in both the carriageways from Khanpur towards Shooting Range T-Point and vice-versa due to water logging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police said on X.

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected on MB road in the carriageway from Sangam Vihar towards Badarpur due to breakdown of a bus near Lal Kuan Petrol Pump. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/WuhkBXy2Sq — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 29, 2024

#WATCH | Traffic snarls witnessed in several parts of Delhi due to waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall that continues even this morning.



Visuals from ITO. pic.twitter.com/mlpSaz1nlS — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

Moreover, Traffic was also affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to potholes and waterlogging, Delhi Traffic police informed.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre of New Delhi has issued an orange alert for the areas of South Delhi and East Delhi for Thursday. IMD has issued a yellow alert for the other parts of the capital.

Additionally, traffic was also affected on Outer Ring road from Bhera Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to water logging/drainage overflow on the road.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain lashed several parts of the national capital. The sky was overcast throughout the day.