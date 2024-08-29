 Delhi Traffic Paralyzed By Severe Waterlogging Following Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Traffic Paralyzed By Severe Waterlogging Following Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface

Delhi Traffic Paralyzed By Severe Waterlogging Following Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface

Visuals from Dhaula Kuan showed severe traffic congestion making the life of commuters difficult. People were also seen wading through the waterlogged roads.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Delhi residents on Thursday morning witnessed traffic congestion due to severe water-logging following heavy rain that lashed parts of the national capital.

Visuals from Dhaula Kuan showed severe traffic congestion making the life of commuters difficult. People were also seen wading through the waterlogged roads.

Read Also
Delhi: Severe Waterlogging Hits Ashram Bridge & Minto Road After Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface
article-image

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Commuters

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling from Khanpur to Shooting Range T-Point and vice versa due to water logging on MB Road.

FPJ Shorts
ECOS India IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 3.82 Times; Retail Portion Receives Bids Over 4 Fold
ECOS India IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 3.82 Times; Retail Portion Receives Bids Over 4 Fold
'UPSC Has No Power To Disqualify Me': Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Challenges Decision In Court, Says Only DoPT Can Take Action
'UPSC Has No Power To Disqualify Me': Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Challenges Decision In Court, Says Only DoPT Can Take Action
RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now, Last Date Today For 7951 Vacancies
RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now, Last Date Today For 7951 Vacancies
Trillion-Dollar Club: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Becomes First Non-Tech American Company To Enter Elite List
Trillion-Dollar Club: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Becomes First Non-Tech American Company To Enter Elite List

"Traffic is affected on MB Road in both the carriageways from Khanpur towards Shooting Range T-Point and vice-versa due to water logging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police said on X.

Read Also
Delhi Rains: House Collapses In Sabzi Mandi Area Due To Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface
article-image

Moreover, Traffic was also affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to potholes and waterlogging, Delhi Traffic police informed.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre of New Delhi has issued an orange alert for the areas of South Delhi and East Delhi for Thursday. IMD has issued a yellow alert for the other parts of the capital.

Additionally, traffic was also affected on Outer Ring road from Bhera Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to water logging/drainage overflow on the road.

Read Also
Two Boys Drown At Flooded Siraspur Underpass In Delhi; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall For Next 48 Hours...
article-image

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain lashed several parts of the national capital. The sky was overcast throughout the day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Traffic Paralyzed By Severe Waterlogging Following Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface

Delhi Traffic Paralyzed By Severe Waterlogging Following Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface

Gujarat Floods Death Toll Rises, Rescue Workers Race To Save People

Gujarat Floods Death Toll Rises, Rescue Workers Race To Save People

Bengaluru Weather: Silicon City Set To Experience Cooler Temperatures Says IMD; Light Rainfall...

Bengaluru Weather: Silicon City Set To Experience Cooler Temperatures Says IMD; Light Rainfall...

Centre Allows Aadhaar-Based Verification Of Candidates For UPSC Exams: 5 Things To Know

Centre Allows Aadhaar-Based Verification Of Candidates For UPSC Exams: 5 Things To Know

Uttarakhand Viral Video: Group Of Men In Cars Harass Girls By Chasing Them At Night In Haldwani; 5...

Uttarakhand Viral Video: Group Of Men In Cars Harass Girls By Chasing Them At Night In Haldwani; 5...