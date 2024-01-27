Delhi Top Cop's Son Killed In Haryana Over Financial Dispute; 1 Held Among 2 Involved In Murder |

Delhi: In a distressing turn of events, the son of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi, Lakshay Chauhan, is feared dead after a shocking revelation from a suspect in police custody. The unfolding narrative suggests a sinister plot involving a missing lawyer, an alleged debt and a chilling murder that took place recently in Haryana's Panipat.

Lakshay Chauhan, 26, went missing on the evening of January 22 after attending a wedding in Haryana's Bhiwani, accompanied by his friends Vikas Bharadwaj and Abhishek. Lakshay, a lawyer by profession, failed to return home, prompting his father, ACP Yashpal Chauhan, to file a missing person complaint at Samaypur Badli police station on January 23. Soon, a search operation was launched to trace Lakshay.

Chilling Confession Of Suspect

A breakthrough occurred when the police first apprehended Abhishek, 19, from Jawahar Camp in Delhi's Narela. During interrogation, Abhishek revealed a horrifying plot orchestrated by Vikas Bharadwaj. According to Abhishek, Vikas claimed that Lakshay owed him money and had mistreated him. In response, they made a plan to murder Lakshay.

On January 22, Vikas and Abhishek met at Mukarba Chowk and drove to Sonepat in Lakshay's car for a purported marriage function. In the early hours of January 23, while returning from the event, they allegedly pushed Lakshay into a canal near Panipat and fled the scene using his car. Vikas then dropped Abhishek in Narela and made off with the car.

1 Held, Search For Body On

The FIR has been amended to include sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC. Abhishek has been arrested, but Vikas remains at large, prompting an ongoing search operation. The police are also taking efforts to locate Lakshay's body.