Delhi to seal its borders with neighbours - all you need to know

Amidst the increasing COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government today decided to seal its border with neighboring states. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in today’s briefing declared that Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Gurugram border will be closed for the next one week.

From 1st June, India will be stepping out from the nationwide lockdown slowly. The Delhi Chief Minister has briefed about the new guidelines for lockdown 5.0, following the guidelines by the Centre. In the same briefing, he declared about sealing Delhi’s border.

Here’s all you need to know about this new order by the Delhi government.

The borders will be sealed for this week only.

Essential service providers with valid passes will be allowed to enter the national capital territory.

The decision of opening the borders will be taken after a week by the Delhi Government.

This decision will be taken on the basis of the suggestions of people living in Delhi.

Delhi is bordered on its northern, western, and southern sides by the state of Haryana and to the east by that of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

In the briefing on Monday, Kejriwal asked suggestions from people living in Delhi regarding opening its borders.

“If we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for treatment because we have the best health facility in the nation," Kejriwal said.

Delhi has arranged 9,500 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi and it has 2300 patients. Kejriwal added that if they open the borders of Delhi all these beds will get occupied within 2 days.

People living in Delhi can send their suggestions regarding opening Delhi’s borders by WhatsApp on 8800007722 or email them on delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com.

For those who do not have an email id or WhatsApp, they can also call on 1031 to submit their suggestions.

These suggestions can be sent by Friday, at 5 PM.

Currently, the Delhi government has eased many lockdown rules and allowed all shops to remain open.

Barbershops will also remain functional in lockdown 5.0. However, spas will be closed.