Delhi: Terror threat at Jamia Nagar, Jafrabad, Chandni Chowk, Okhla amongst 5 other locations; raids on

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up across the national capital after police received intelligence inputs on a possible terror strike, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Raids are being conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police at several locations across the city after the intelligence inputs suggested that three to four members of a terror outfit may have infiltrated into the city, he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also intensified patrolling and picketing in several areas across the national capital as the city gears up for Durga Puja and Ramlila to ensure safety and security of people, especially women.