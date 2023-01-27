Delhi: Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea for Mayor Polls on Feb 3

Supreme Court of India | File

Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on February 3 plea by AAP's Shelly Oberoi to expedite Delhi mayor polls, twice postponed this month.

Oberoi, who is AAP candidate to be the mayor, has sought directions for the time-bound elections and to ensure the nominated members are not allowed to vote.

"The matter will be listed on February 3, 2023," CJI DY Chandrachud said

The national capital does not yet have a mayor despite voting in members of its municipal corporation early last month.

About MCD polls results

AAP had won 134 of 250 wards, while the BJP had won 104. Results were announced on December 7, 2022.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is without a mayor and deputy mayor after two previous sitting of the MCD saw violence break out among the AAP and BJP councillors.

Initially, given its lack of a majority, the saffron party had said it would be putting forth candidates for the two posts, but has since gone back on that decision.

Ruckus broke in Municipal House twice during mayor polls

The house was adjourned on January 6 and January 24 amid ruckus.

The presiding officer had to adjourn the House indefinitely on January 24 following shoving and sloganeering against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

