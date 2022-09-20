Delhi student launches initiative to tackle drinking water crisis

‘Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink’

This iconic poetic stanza from ‘The Rime of Ancient Mariners’ perfectly sums up India’s looming clean drinking water crisis. Even though the nation is surrounded by water bodies from three sides, it faces a severe shortage of drinkable water for a large fraction of society. You will be surprised to learn that over 50% of the population has little to no access to safe drinking water. Furthermore, 2.5 billion people live in areas without access to better sanitation.

Not in a century, but in less than ten years will a catastrophe reach Day Zero. We must take immediate action.

Doing his bit for the environment is Rishabh Jain, a 12th grade student from Modern School, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi. Called ‘Har Ghar Paani’, it is an initiative to make a positive impact on the clean drinking water crisis around him.

This campaign was started to combat the acute shortage of potable water in Delhi NCR. “After speaking to people, I realised they were drinking either local contaminated tap water or getting clean after walking for nearly 12 km, which was provided by the government,” Rishabh said. “Portable water is a right of every human. With this thought, in the smallest manner that I could, I raised funds and collected over Rs 4,00,000 and installed more than 400 water filters in villages near Delhi. They were then installed in homes of house helps, drivers, rickshaw pullers, vegetable vendors, etc.”

These filters do not need an electric supply, they work on the principle of gravity and are low on maintenance. “Every household deserves access to clean water, thus by the end of the year, our goal is to install an additional 500+ filters. If you wish to connect with us or donate visit adoptafiltercampaign.com,” Rishabh signed off.

