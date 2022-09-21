Delhi: Speeding truck runs over 6 people sleeping on divider in Seemapuri; 4 killed |

A speeding truck ran over six people who were sleeping by the roadside on Friday night in the Seemapuri neighbourhood of the nation's capital Delhi. According to reports, at least four people have lost their lives, while one person, who has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, is stated to be in critical condition.

Police said that this incident happened near DTC depot Redlight in Seemapuri. The incident happened at around 2 am on Wednesday, when a speeding truck rammed six people sleeping on the road divider, out of which four died and two were admitted to the hospital. On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and took the dead bodies of the dead and sent them for post-mortem.

"At 1:51am, an unknown speeding truck mowed down 4 people & injured 2 persons who were sleeping on the road divider, while crossing DTC Depot Redlight in Seemapuri. Two people died on the spot, one was declared brought dead & the fourth died during initial treatment," said the Police.

However, the truck driver fled the spot. At present, the police team has started investigating the matter.

Delhi Police has identified the dead, according to which 52-year-old Karim, 25-year-old Chhote Khan, 38-year-old Shah Alam and 45-year-old Rahul died, while 16-year-old Manish and 30-year-old Pradeep were injured. Police said that several teams have been formed to trace the truck involved in the accident and a case has been registered under appropriate sections.