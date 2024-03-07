 Delhi Shocker: Brutal Assault In National Sports Club Of India Leaves Member Severely Injured
Delhi Shocker: Brutal Assault In National Sports Club Of India Leaves Member Severely Injured

The victim, identified as Gautam Dutta, has been hospitalised in Max Hospital, awaiting a CT Scan report.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident, a member of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Delhi was allegedly brutally assaulted by fellow member Chandan Jaini with involvement from one Pankaj Khandelwal and Yusuf. The victim, identified as Gautam Dutta, has been hospitalised in Max Hospital, awaiting a CT Scan report.

article-image

According to Dutta, the assailants attacked him on Wednesday night at the NSCI, with Khandelwal and Yusuf allegedly grabbing him as Jaini repeatedly hurled blows at him. In a bid to escape the assault, the victim sought refuge in the cards room of the club and asked for assistance from Subhash Chopra. The attackers, frightened upon seeing Chopra, fled the scene. The victim accused Khandelwal of instigating the violence, claiming it was a premeditated plan.

Dutta claimed that the incident involved about eight to nine people, including Jaini, Khandelwal and Yusuf. The victim suffered severe injuries to the eyes and forehead, almost losing their left eye, with blurred vision persisting.

article-image

Upon reporting the incident, NSCI's national president Viren Shah told Dutta, "Shocking will inquire in to this episode. Such kind of physical fights abuse can not be accepted in the club premises. Both will be given notice. Emergency RC will be called. Proper inquiry will be initiated as per club rule."

Calls to Shah remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

