 Delhi Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Unidentified Assailants In Shahdara, Investigation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Unidentified Assailants In Shahdara, Investigation Underway

Delhi Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Unidentified Assailants In Shahdara, Investigation Underway

A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death near the railway tracks in the Nathu Colony area of Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Unidentified Assailants In Shahdara, Investigation Underway | Representative Image

New Delhi, July 1: A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death near the railway tracks in the Nathu Colony area of Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Monday. The victim is yet to be identified, they said.

A senior officer said the police received a call around 8:15 pm about the stabbing incident close to the Nathu Colony flyover.

"Initial inquiry suggests that the man was stabbed to death by unidentified people. There were multiple stab injuries on his body. We also found Rs 3,000 in his pocket," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary.

Read Also
Karnataka Shocker: Police Constable Stabs Wife To Death On Premises Of SP's Office In Hassan; Flees...
article-image

An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Unidentified Assailants In Shahdara,...

Delhi Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Unidentified Assailants In Shahdara,...

What Criticism Is Faced By The 3 New Laws Inferred Today?

What Criticism Is Faced By The 3 New Laws Inferred Today?

Bihar CCTV Video: Robbers Loot ₹50 Lakh From Axis Bank In Sheikhpura

Bihar CCTV Video: Robbers Loot ₹50 Lakh From Axis Bank In Sheikhpura

Stop Implementing New Criminal Laws, Conduct Parliamentary Review: Congress MP

Stop Implementing New Criminal Laws, Conduct Parliamentary Review: Congress MP

UP Shocker: 1-Month-Old Baby Allegedly Kidnapped From Private Hospital In Bareilly

UP Shocker: 1-Month-Old Baby Allegedly Kidnapped From Private Hospital In Bareilly