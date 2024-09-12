 Delhi Sees Rainfall, North India To Endure Heavy Showers Until September 14
Delhi Sees Rainfall, North India To Endure Heavy Showers Until September 14

The IMD has predicted more rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 kmph for the national capital until Friday. Besides Delhi, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and northern Madhya Pradesh are likely to get rain between September 11 and September 14, said IMD.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) woke up to rain on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain until Friday and issued a yellow alert for the city.

According to the IMD, a combination of factors is likely to keep Delhi wet. It may cause waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas, and possible traffic disruptions.

Weather Forecast Made By The Indian Meteorological Department

The IMD has predicted more rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 kmph for the national capital until Friday.

Besides Delhi, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and northern Madhya Pradesh are likely to get rain between September 11 and September 14, said IMD.

article-image

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Rajasthan, and heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, and east Rajasthan for today.

A depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal and has now settled over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh is one of the factors for the downpour.

article-image

The IMD said that the system is under continuous surveillance.

"Depression over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh (UP) near latitude 26.3°N and longitude 78.2°E, close to Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), about 100 km south of Agra (UP). To move slowly north-northwestwards during next 24 hours. System is under continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radars at Delhi and Lucknow," IMD posted on X on Thursday

IMD Provides Regional Forecast For Northwest India

The IMD has also provided a regional forecast for northwest India.

According to their prediction, "fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh; isolated to scattered rainfall over the remaining region during the week."

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan during September 11 to 13, and Haryana on September 12. Also, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Haryana during September 11 to 14, and Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during September 11 to 15," it said.

