Delhi: Scientist jumps off IT Ministry office, dies

IANS | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:29 PM IST

A scientist at the Union Information & Technology Ministry jumped off to his death from a government office building in the national capital on Monday, an official said.

Rakesh Mallik, 55, and Scientist 'E' at the IT Ministry, jumped off the 7th floor of the Shastri Bhawan, located in the heart of the New Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said an information was received from the control room of Shastri Bhawan at 3.06 p.m. regarding one person jumping off from the building.

When the police reached the spot, they found Mallik, lying dead in front of Gate no.2 of Shastri Bhawan. A crime team of Delhi Police also examined the area where the body was found.

Further enquiry is underway, the DCP added.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:29 PM IST