Delhi: Schools to partially open for class X and XII students from August 9 amid COVID-19

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said on Sunday that schools will partially open for class X and XII students in the national capital from August 9.

"Students can visit their schools for admission related work including counseling or guidance and practical activities related to board exams," the DDMA was quoated as saying by news agency ANI.

The DDMA, however, specified that schools, coaching centres and colleges will remain closed for teaching purposes.

It said the Directorate of Education shall issue appropriate guidelines with respect to these permitted activities to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed and children safety is ensured.

The order also said, "All weekly markets are allowed subject to strict compliance of guidelines issued by the government. No unauthorised weekly market is allowed to function." The order added that roadside weekly markets will not be allowed.