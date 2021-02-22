Delhi: Robert Vadra rides a bicycle to his office in protest against rising fuel prices

"You (PM Modi) must come out from A/C cars and see how people are suffering and perhaps then you'd reduce fuel prices. All he does is blame others (previous governments) for everything and move on", Vadra said.

This comes as the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing continuously for several days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed the Rs 100 mark.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey "every citizen's anguish and deep distress regarding the spiralling fuel and gas prices."

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Gandhi in the letter alleged that in a distressing time, the central government is making a profit from people's misery and suffering.

She termed the rise in fuel prices as "short of extortion to cover up economic mismanagement" and urged the Prime Minister to follow 'Raj Dharma' and reduce fuel prices by partially rolling back excise duty.

"On one hand, India is witnessing systematic erosion of jobs, wages and household income. The middle class and those at the margins of our society are struggling. These challenges have been compounded by run-away inflation and an unprecedented rise in the price of almost all household items and essential commodities. Sadly, in these distressing times, the Government has chosen to profiteer off people's misery and suffering," she said.

Meanwhile, opposition parties also held protests in different parts of the country over the rise of prices of diesel and petrol.