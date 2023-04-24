Delhi Road Rage: Delivery man beaten to death for blocking path with scooter, says report

Representative Image

Another shocking road-rage incident has been reported from Delhi.

A 39-year-old delivery worker was beaten to death on Saturday night for not clearing the way for a car, according to police.

Two accused, Manish Kumar (19) and Lalchand (20) have been arrested for allegedly thrashing Pankaj Thakur for blocking the path with his scooter.

As per reports from NDTV, Thakur was discovered unconscious in an alley near Ranjeet Nagar Main Market late Saturday night, according to police. His scooter was right beside him. Locals rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Thakur's body bore numerous wounds.

During their investigation, police went through CCTV footage from nearby cameras. They saw two men get out of a cab, argue with Thakur, and then beat him until he collapsed unconscious on the ground.

Thakur was allegedly standing in the way with his scooter

The accused told police that they were driving through the alley on Saturday night when they saw Thakur standing in the way with his scooter. They asked him to go away, which sparked an argument.

As the argument raged on, the two got out of the car and pushed Thakur's scooter. This resulted in a fight in which Thakur collapsed. Manish and Lalchand then ran away from the scene.

The vehicle has been seized by cops, and an investigation is underway.