Delhi Riots: Two women associated with Pinjra Tod arrested

Earlier in 2020, violent protests had broken out in Delhi. At least 53 people had been killed in the violence, and over 200 others had been injured.

The violence had been triggered by clashes between those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those supporting it. Several areas in the northeast Delhi, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad, had been greatly affected by to the violence.