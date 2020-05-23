Delhi Riots: Two women associated with Pinjra Tod arrested

Earlier in 2020, violent protests had broken out in Delhi. At least 53 people had been killed in the violence, and over 200 others had been injured.
The violence had been triggered by clashes between those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those supporting it. Several areas in the northeast Delhi, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad, had been greatly affected by to the violence.
On Saturday, Times of India journalist Raj Shekhar Jha took to Twitter, claiming that two women -- Natasha and Devangna -- had been arrested in connection with the case.
The journalist claimed that the duo belonged to a group called Pinjra Tod, citing police officials.
Reports suggest that Pinjra Tod is a collective of women made up of the students and alumni of various colleges in Delhi. The group seeks to end the imposition of curfews on women in hostels and other accommodations, help provide affordable accommodation, ensure the formation of elected Internal Complaint Committees to deal with problems pertaining to sexual harassment in universities, and so on.
